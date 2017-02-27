Westpac branches hit by transaction processing problem

Bank advises customers to use online banking or an ATM

Update: Westpac has confirmed that the problem has now been fixed. Customers who have experienced a financial loss as a direct result of the branch systems issue will be compensated, a spokesperson for the bank said.

Westpac has been hit by a problem affecting in-branch transactions, the bank has confirmed.

The bank said today in a Facebook post that a problem was affecting applications used to handle in-branch transactions. Westpac has advised customers to try its online banking platform or ATMs.

In a separate post in response to an irate customer, the bank said that “intermittent slowness in the Westpac network” was affecting the bank’s share trading platform.

“We are experiencing technical issues impacting some Westpac branch systems around Australia,” a spokesperson for the bank said.

“Those branches are using manual processes wherever possible to continue to service customer. Online and mobile banking, ATMS and EFTPOS are working normally. We sincerely apologise to customers for any inconvenience and will try and have our branches operating normally as soon as possible.”











