NextDC revenue climbs in first half

Data centre provider NextDC enjoyed revenue growth of 39 per cent for the six months ending 31 December.

The company today reported EBITDA of $29.9 million for the first half — a 110 per cent increase on the first half of FY16. The company reported pre-tax profit of $8 million for the half.

Contracted utilisation grew 32 per cent to 30 megawatts, with the company revealing that 87 per cent of installed capacity was contracted as of 31 December.

NextDC’s B2 and M2 data centres — the company already has facilities in both Brisbane and Melbourne — are on track for practical completion by the middle of 2017.

The new data centres will offer approximately 1.5MW (B2) and 2MW (M2) of initial capacity. The facilities are expected to eventually offer a combined 31MW of IT load capacity.

A site for NextDC’s second Sydney data centre — S2 — is under contract. NextDC launched a capital raising in September to fund the new facility, which will have a target capacity of 30MW — more than double the company’s S1’s data centre.

“FY17 is the biggest year in NEXTDC’s history, with planned capital investments of more than $250 million,” CEO Craig Scroggie said in a statement today.

“We are developing three new world-class hyperscale data centres to take advantage of the unprecedented demand for cloud and enterprise colocation.”



