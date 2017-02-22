Government pushes unis for more cyber security grads

The federal government today announced it has set aside $1.91 million over four years to help establish an Academic Centres of Cyber Security Excellence (ACCSE) program for Australian universities.

“The objective of the program is to recognise the significance and ensure the relevance and effectiveness of cyber security programs and professions as part of the Government’s Cyber Security Strategy,” state the guidelines for the new program.

The government in April last year unveiled its national cyber security strategy. The ACCSE program is part of the strategy’s push to make Australia a “cyber smart nation”.

“The ACCSE program will give recognition to Australian universities that successfully demonstrate high level cyber security education and training competencies, research capability and strong connections to government and the business sector,” the ACCSE document states.

“This applies not only to the provision of cyber security specific qualifications, but also flexibility for students to study cyber security as part of their degree in a broad range of disciplines (eg Schools of Business, Legal, Teaching, Marketing, Engineering, Social studies and others).”

“Universities that are recognised as ACCSEs will help encourage more students to undertake studies in cyber security and increase the number of skilled graduates who are job-ready and needed to work in Australian business and government to tackle emerging cyber security challenges,” education minister Simon Birmingham said in a statement.

Institutions that successfully apply for the program will receive a small amount of financial support from the government to establish an ACCSE. The ACCSEs will work closely with the Cyber Security Growth Centre.

The CSGC is another initiative launched as part of the government’s cyber security strategy.

The announcement of the successful applicants for the ACCSE program is expected in mid-May.

Read more: Macquarie Telecom boosts Canberra DC capacity