Macquarie Telecom boosts Canberra DC capacity

Macquarie Telecom has increased by half the capacity of its Canberra data centre, Intellicentre 4.

The expansion, announced in June last year, was completed on time and on budget, the company said today.

IC4 was launched in 2014.

“Our Canberra data centre is purpose built to meet the security needs of federal government customers providing them a secure environment to host data and deploy cloud services,” said the managing director of the company’s government arm, Aidan Tudehope. “The government’s need for security has never been higher, as was highlighted in review of the eCensus failure last year,” Tudehope said in a statement.

The data centre is connected to the federal government’s ICON fibre network.

Macquarie Telecom was the first Australian-headquartered company to join the government’sCertified Cloud Services List (CCSL).

The CCSL is maintained by Australian Signals Directorate. The list is intended to make it easier for government departments and agencies to securely adopt cloud services. It reduces the work an individual government organisation must do before employing a service.