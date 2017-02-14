South Australia follows NSW, Tas with new CISO position

South Australia has established a new chief information security (CISO) position to take charge of whole-of-government cyber security efforts in the state.

“The position of chief information security officer was recently created to support the government of South Australia’s approach to cyber security and risk assurance in the broader context of modernising the public sector,” a spokesperson for the Department of the Premier and Cabinet (DPC) told Computerworld.

“The position will lead the implementation of the Information Security Strategy across government and work with all state agencies to ensure the objectives of confidentiality, integrity and availability of information, are achieved.”

“Creating an assured cyber security environment will ensure that South Australians can have trust and confidence in state government digital services,” the spokesperson said.

“The CISO will provide information security guidance to executive leadership within the government by recommending information security investments which mitigate risks, strengthen defences, and reduce vulnerabilities for development, internal and client facing systems and products,” recruitment documents state.

Among the tasks of the CISO will be developing a Centre of Excellence for Cyber Security service provision for government agencies.

DPC has begun recruiting for the new CISO position, which sits within the department’s Office for ICT and Digital Transformation. The CISO will report to the office’s executive director.

New South Wales and Tasmania have also created new CISO positions, with both states currently recruiting for cyber security chiefs.

The NSW government’s CISO will sit within the state’s Department of Finance, Services and Innovation (DFSI) but have a mandate that crosses departments and agencies (DFSI in January appointed a CISO to take charge of the department’s cyber security).

Tasmania’s CISO will sit within Office of eGovernment (OeG), which is part of the Department of Premier and Cabinet.