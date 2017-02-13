CTO to depart Qantas — and Australia

Qantas has confirmed that its group chief technology officer, Chris Taylor, has tendered his resignation.

Taylor will leave Qantas in May to take up a new position overseas.

In addition to the CTO role — which he has held since the start of 2014 — Taylor has been acting as chief information security officer for the Qantas group. Taylor has been the airline’s interim CISO for a year and a half.

Former IHS Markit’s group chief information security officer, Darren Argyle, has been appointed ongoing CISO at the airline, with his tenure as its cyber security chief to begin later this month.

Argyle was appointed to the CISO role after a recruitment process that began last year as part of a cyber security strategy revamp.

Qantas in December appointed a new chief information officer.

Former SAP executive Susan Doniz filled the role left vacant after Luc Hennekens left Qantas for a role at Airbus Group in France.

Qantas has begun advertising for a new CTO to replace Taylor.

Recruitment documents state that the airline’s CTO “will operate across infrastructure, security, application and data domains”, helping group and segment CIOs “understand the business and commercial imperatives for IT support and delivery across the 3-5 year horizon and develop pragmatic architecture solutions to help achieve the business results”.

The airline said it is seeking a CTO that can monitor worldwide IT trends both for airlines and enterprises more generally and help deliver modern technology platforms and processes (as examples Qantas cites cloud, blockchain, AI and Agile.)