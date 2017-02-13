ANZ recruits key govt cyber security expert for CISO role

Lynwen Connick will next month join ANZ as chief information security officer, the bank announced this morning.

Connick is a former CISO for the Department of Defence, but more recently oversaw the development of the government’s national cyber security strategy within the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

The strategy was unveiled by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in April 2016.

Connick will report to ANZ’s group executive technology, Gerard Florian, the bank said.

“Lynwen is one of Australia’s foremost cyber security experts with significant experience at the frontline of protecting the nation’s information infrastructure,” Florian said in a statement.

“As we transform into a digital bank, customers rightly expect that we will keep both their money and their data safe. Lynwen’s cyber security experience, working with government agencies and the private sector, will be a tremendous asset for both our business and our customers as we accelerate the delivery of new products and services.”

Florian joined the bank in January, after an announcement in November by ANZ that CIO Scott Collary would leave as part of a restructure.

Florian’s recruitment and the departure of Collary follow changes to the bank’s operating model announced in September 2016 by ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott. Those changes included having Collary directly report to the CEO as part of an effort to reinforce technology’s strategic role alongside digital banking.