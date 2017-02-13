City of Sydney prepares for digital push

The City of Sydney has eliminated its manager, information services, role, replacing it with two new technology-focused leadership positions ahead of the launch of a new digital strategy.

Walter Cellich, the council’s former MIS, left his role in October after more than six years overseeing ICT service delivery for the City.

“The City of Sydney is committed to supporting our community and meeting the changing needs of our residents using new and established technology,” a spokesperson told Computerworld.

“Council staff have developed a draft digital strategy that builds on the City's existing work, using a range of technologies to meet the community's needs.”

The draft strategy will go to council soon and then be placed on public exhibition, the spokesperson said.

The City is seeking to fill two newly created senior roles to implement the strategy: The first is chief, technology and digital services; the second is chief, data and information management.

“These experts will advise the City on how best to use emerging and established technologies to meet the requirements of the Council and to improve operations and services,” the spokesperson said.

Together, the two new roles will oversee the City’s information and technology strategy. They will also work with the executive manager, research and strategy, on the development of the new digital strategy.

The technology and digital services position will oversee the City’s IT infrastructure and its IT and digital teams. The data and information management role will be responsible “for developing the City’s strategy for information management, data and analytics, and for driving improvements in information and data quality so that the value of information is maximised in support of the City’s strategic goals,” recruitment documents state.

“The position provides organisational leadership and expert advice in the areas of information management, data governance and management, business intelligence and data analytics. The role will also provide expert advice to guide business transformation and service improvements enabled by high quality information and data.”

The City is currently accepting applications for both positions.



The City of Sydney provides services for more than 200,000 residents and 20,000 businesses.