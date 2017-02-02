Telstra Health to roll out WA health information system

Telstra’s health business to roll out $10 million Community Health Information System

The Western Australian government has tapped Telstra Health for a $10 million Community Health Information System.

The system is intended to boost community health outcomes in rural WA.

The state government said it will record information about child health and development including vaccinations, public health, chronic disease management and pharmacy information to deliver community-based clinical services.

“The Community Health Information System will provide an electronic clinical record for patients attending WA Country Health Service’s community and primary health centres,” WA health minister John Day said in a statement.

The project is being funded by the $500 million Southern Inland Health Initiative

At a federal level, Telstra Health last year won a five-year, $220 million contract to establish and operate the National Cancer Screening Register.

The manner in which the government awarded the contract — ahead of enabling legislation for the register — provoked criticism from the Labor Party.