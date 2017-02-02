Qantas appoints CISO

Qantas has nabbed IHS Markit’s group chief information security officer, Darren Argyle, to be the airline’s CISO.

The airline last year began the hunt for a CISO and a number of other senior staff as part of a cyber security strategy revamp.

Argyle’s appointment was first reported by IT News.

Prior to joining Markit (which merged with IHS in July last year), Argyle held a roles Symantec and IBM, including EMEA head of information security at the former and global cyber security executive - offering development and strategic alliances at the latter.

His role at Qantas will begin in late February. The airline’s chief technology officer, Chris Taylor, is currently acting as CISO.

Qantas subsidiary Jetstar this month appointed Yvette Lejins as its new head of cyber security.