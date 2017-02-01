ANZ recruits former Woolworth data chief

ANZ has recruited former Woolworths chief loyalty and data officer Emma Gray to be the bank’s first chief data officer.

Gray will drive the bank’s data strategy, including how data is defined, gathered, managed and protected, ANZ said.

She will report to Maile Carnegie, the bank’s group executive, digital banking. Carnegie — a former managing director for Google Australia and New Zealand — joined ANZ in March 2016.

Gray will play a “crucial role” in the bank’s digital transformation, Carnegie said in a statement. Gray will lead the creation of a business intelligence capability for ANZ, Carnegie said.

Towards the end of 2016, the bank undertook a significant management reshuffle that saw the ouster of CIO Scott Collary. The bank appointed Gerard Florian — formerly chief strategy officer of Dimension Data’s global cloud business unit — to the role of group executive, technology.

Florian was due to commence his role on 30 January this year. Gray's role commenced today, ANZ said

