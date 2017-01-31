Defence begins IT services procurement overhaul

The Department of Defence has released a formal request for tender to establish a new panel of ICT service providers.

The Information Communication and Technology Provider Arrangement (ICTPA) replaces the Applications Managed Services Partnership Arrangement (AMSPA) scheme.

ICTPA covers three top-level areas: Systems integration; application services, including development, maintenance, support and service management; and ICT services, which includes the entire gamut of services described by Skills Framework for the Information Age (SFIA) 6.0.

The initial term of the panel is expected to be five years, with a three-year extension option and an additional two-year extension option.

Defence will conduct an industry briefing on ICTPA early next month.

Defence CIO Dr Peter Lawrence last year launched a refreshed ICT strategy. ICT Strategic Direction 2016-2020 is the successor to a 2009 Defence ICT strategy document.

In total, Defence plans to invest $20 billion over 10 years to implement the strategy, which is intended to help it implement the ‘One Defence’ reform program and the priorities outlined in the 2016 Defence White Paper.

The strategy sees Defence shifting to a more efficient, scalable ‘Single Information Environment’ architecture with standardised businesses processes and a reduced cost of ownership for ICT.

Work on elements of the SIE, including the consolidation of data centres, infrastructure remediation, and investment in end user computing and networking, has already begun.