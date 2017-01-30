Queensland prepares to unveil new ICT strategy

The Queensland government is preparing to launch an updated ICT strategy.

The strategy, developed by the Queensland Government Chief Information Office, has been dubbed Advancing our Digital Future.

“Advancing our Digital Future will guide future investments and decision-making to improve the use of digital technologies in areas including customer service, innovation, security, privacy, service delivery and information management,” Leeanne Enoch said in a statement. Enoch is the state’s innovation, science, and the digital economy minister and the minister for small business.

The minister said that the strategy will recognise a need for the state government to go beyond a “traditional approach” to ICT.

“Technology now reaches into the very fabric of our everyday lives,” Enoch said.

“Increasingly, digital technologies will enable Government to deliver proactive and personalised services to citizens and businesses.”

A 2014 update to the state’s 2013-17 ICT strategy pushed for cloud computing to be placed “at the centre of government ICT reform”. The update included a Cloud Computing Implementation Model for agencies and a cloud computing addendum for the current ICT strategy.

In 2015, the state government launched an eHealth investment strategy.