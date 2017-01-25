Law firm Maddocks appoints new CIO

Bradley Kay has been appointed chief information officer at corporate law firm Maddocks.

Kay began his tenure as Maddocks CIO this month.

“The ability to leverage technology for the benefit of our people and our clients is a given; the challenge in a digital economy is to create truly human-centred experiences,” Kay said in a statement. “We are focusing our energy on those experiences that will create competitive advantage and value for our clients.”

Kay was formerly CIO at Pitcher Partners, an accounting and auditing firm.

Last year Maddocks conducted a “complete upgrade” of its technology platforms, CEO Michelle Dixon said. “Our view is that law firms who invest cleverly in technology will emerge the strongest from this period of immense change in the legal sector.

“Bradley’s prior experience in devising and driving strategy to improve the way that the companies he has worked for engage with their clients was a significant factor in his appointment.”