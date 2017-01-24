Optus rolls out more small cells in NT, SA

Follows announcement of WA rollout last week

Optus has revealed the locations of new satellite-connected small cells it is rolling out in South Australia and the Northern Territory.

The telco today announced it would roll out small cells in another five NT locations and another six locations in SA.

The cells are capable of providing mobile coverage in an up to three kilometres radius, depending on the surrounding area.

Optus said that it would install small cells in Kulgera, Mt Ebenezer Roadhouse, Ross River Homestead, Simpsons Gap Visitor Centre and Glen Helen Homestead in the NT.

In South Australia, small cells will be located in Cadney Park, Marla, Dalhousie Springs, Mt Dare Hotel, Wilpena Pound and Maralinga.

Optus last year said it had installed small cells in 12 locations between Katherine and Uluru in the NT, following a small cell trial at Oodnadatta in South Australia. Last week Optus said it had rolled out nine small cells in Western Australia.

Telstra has also installed small cells in regional areas.

As part of the second round of the federal Mobile Black Spot Program, Optus is receiving funding to help roll out 114 mobile base stations to provide coverage in underserved areas.