Optus wins $75m Flight Centre contract

Over the next 12 months Optus will migrate travel chain Flight Centre to the telco’s contact centre as a service (CCaaS) platform, as part of a $75 million contract announced today.

The five-year contract includes security, mobility, data, unified comms and collaboration services for Flight Centre’s 1150 Australian stores, Optus said.

“With the rapid pace of change both within our industry and in technology, Flight Centre has had to consistently change and keep raising the bar and value to our customers,” Flight Centre chief operating officer Melanie Waters-Ryan said in a statement.

“Key to our successful transformation is the shared desire with Optus to deliver superior experiences for our customers.

Join the Computerworld newsletter! Join Error: Please check your email address.

“Building on our successful partnership with Optus, we are delighted to be investing in our critical technology platforms and capability to deliver a great service for our customers in Australia, in the retail stores, online and contact centres.”