WA govt signs contracts for GovNext IT overhaul

The Western Australian government has signed contracts to implement its $3 billion ICT overhaul, dubbed GovNext-ICT.

The state government confirmed late last week that it had signed five-year contracts with Atos, Datacom and NEC for GovNext, which it expects to save $650 million in IT costs over a decade. The government has an option for a five-year extension to the contracts.

The trio were selected for the program last year, but contracts still had to be finalised and the cabinet sign-off on the deal. Dimension Data, IBM and Telstra had also been in the running for the contract.

Under GovNext, the current 60+ government data centres and server rooms will be consolidated; a whole of government data and communications network will be rolled out to connect department and agencies; and government bodies will increasingly use public and private cloud services.

Departments and agencies will shift away from operating their own IT infrastructure to consuming commercially provided compute, storage and network services.

“We expect innovation to thrive under this arrangement through the stimulation of local industry, which in turn will ensure diversity of supply,” WA innovation minister Bill Marmion said in a statement.

“The GovNext-ICT contract enables agencies to have access to the latest and greatest technological offerings to assist with improving their online service delivery presence.”

Most public sector agencies are expected to transition to the arrangements over a three-year period.

Government agencies participating in GovNext will purchase IT services through a single contract, with Atos, Datacom and NEC competing against each other.

The government in May 2016 released its 2016-2020 ‘Digital WA’ ICT strategy.



GovNext is being led by WA the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (GCIO) and the WA Department of Finance. The state government in 2015 appointed Giles Nunis to the role of GCIO.

Last year a parliamentary inquiry recommended the government boost the resources available to the GCIO.