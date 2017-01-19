TAFE Queensland CIO to retire

TAFE Queensland IT chief Dean Sedgman to retire at the end of 2017

TAFE Queensland has begun the hunt for a new chief information officer, with its current CIO, Dean Sedgman, preparing to retire at the end of the year.

“Dean has been our CIO since July 2014 when TAFE Queensland transitioned to a statutory body and has made an invaluable contribution to TAFE Queensland’s change agenda, successfully leading a significant and complex program of work,” said Jodi Schmidt, the organisation’s CEO.

Sedgman has more than three decades’ experience in the IT industry, according to TAFE Queensland.

Prior to establishing TAFE’s Information Services Group, he held a number of leadership roles within Queensland’s Department of Education, Training and Employment.

“TAFE Queensland is a large organisation with a $650 million turnover, over 50 campuses, 5000 staff and Dean has delivered great outcomes to support the transition to a statutory body and the move into a contestable VET market,” Schmidt said.

The TAFE is currently accepting applications for the CIO role.

“We are currently advertising to fill the CIO role to ensure that there is time for a rigorous selection process to find the right person with the skills to continue using technology to support and bring about organisational and cultural change within the organisation,” Schmidt said.

“Dean’s forward notice of his retirement enables us to ensure there is a full transition period post-selection and for Dean to finalise some key projects before the end of the year,” the CEO added.

“Dean will play a vital role in helping us identify the right individual to lead TAFE Queensland from a technology perspective.”

Last year Fujitsu revealed it had scored a $60 million contract to become TAFE Queensland’s principal ICT support partner. The deal covers service desk, end user computing, network services and infrastructure management within TAFE Queensland’s six regions.

Fujitsu replaced Unisys, which had an almost two-decade-long agreement with the training organisation.

