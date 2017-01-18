Sinodinos takes on innovation role after reshuffle

Cabinet secretary Senator Arthur Sinodinos has been appointed minister for industry, innovation and science as part of a cabinet reshuffle following the decision of Sussan Ley to resign as health minister.

Ley stepped down after scrutiny of her travel allowance claims. Sinodinos has been acting as health minister since Ley’s resignation.

Sinodinos takes over from Greg Hunt, who has been appointed health minister. Hunt was originally given the innovation, industry and science portfolio in July last year during a round of ministerial changes after the federal election.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the reshuffle at a press conference this morning

The industry, innovation and science portfolio “is critical to generating the jobs of the future and Senator Sinodinos’s extensive public policy experience over many, many years gives him a strong understanding of the key drivers of new sources of economic growth and how government can ensure that its policies deliver the innovation, the investment, the technology that will secure the future for our children and grandchildren,” Turnbull said.

“As cabinet secretary, Arthur restored traditional cabinet processes. That being done, he can now turn his talents to a frontline portfolio.”

The cabinet secretary role will return to the prime minister’s office, reducing the size of the cabinet by one, Turnbull said.

Turnbull said that David Gillespie will continue to be assistant minister for health. Michael Sukar will be appointed as assistant minister to the treasurer.