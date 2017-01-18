Seek hunts for cyber security chief

Jobs site Seek is recruiting a new head of cyber security. The role will involve leading the employment market’s Australia and New Zealand cyber security team and providing practical executive-level security and risk advice.

“We have a very progressive approach to cloud and mobile threat prevention,” Tim Smart, director of technology SEEK ANZ, told Computerworld.

“The position of head of cyber security, Seek ANZ is to lead the security team that‘s responsible for the online welfare of candidates and hirers, as well as employee cyber security education and protection.”

“People are attracted to work for Seek owing to a continuous deployment, agile environment and being able to work for an organisation whose purpose is to help people live more fulfilling and productive working lives and help organisation’s succeed,” Smart said.

“It’s a real drawcard for people in technology looking to have a positive impact on society.”

Seek says it employs more than 6000 people around the world. More than 100 million jobseekers have registered for its sites, which receive more than 375 million visits every month.

Applications can be lodged online.

