Telstra plans 100Gbps optical encryption test

Telstra and Ericsson have demonstrated encryption of data in transit between Los Angeles and Melbourne over a 10 gigabit per second link.

The demonstration used technology from Ciena.

“The outcome of this test shows that data can now be encrypted while in transit across a long distance, while maintaining the speed and reliability our customers have come to expect from our international network,” said Darrin Webb, Telstra’s executive director of international operations and services.

Webb said that Telstra would partner with Ericsson and Ciena for a 100Gbps test, which is planned for the first half of 2017.

Last year Telstra and Ericsson revealed they had successfully used Ciena’s technology to deliver optical encryption over a 200Gbps link between Melbourne and Sydney.

“We have now extended the distance from Melbourne to Los Angeles with data in transit encryption at 10Gbps, which is the typical speed used today over these distances without encryption,” said Emilio Romeo, Ericsson’s head of customer unit Australia and New Zealand.