Optus rolls out small cells in WA

Optus announced today that it has rolled out nine new satellite-connected small cells in Western Australia.

The telco said that the cells would provide mobile coverage along close to 2000 kilometres of Highway 1 between Geraldton and Broome. The cells can deliver coverage up to 3km away, depending on the surrounding area.

The cells have been installed at Billabong Roadhouse; Overlander Roadhouse; Wooramel Roadhouse; Minilya Roadhouse; Nanutarra Roadhouse;Fortescue River Roadhouse; Pardoo Roadhouse; Sandfire Roadhouse; and 80 Mile Beach.

Optus announced last year it had installed small cells in 12 locations between Katherine and Uluru in the Northern Territory. Telstra has rolled out small cells in several states.

“We are investing significantly to strengthen and broaden our mobile network coverage in regional areas, and this rollout is a natural progression following the small cell infrastructure that was successfully delivered in the Northern Territory earlier this year,” Optus Networks acting managing director, Dennis Wong, said in a statement.

As part of the second round of the federal Mobile Black Spot Program, Optus is receiving funding to help roll out 114 mobile base stations to provide coverage in underserved areas.