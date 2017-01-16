Telstra to guarantee connectivity over key subsea cable routes

Telstra said today that in the coming months it will launch an ‘Always On’ service guarantee for its Hong Kong to Singapore and Japan to Hong Kong cables routes.

The telco made the announcement at the PTC conference in Hawaii.

Telstra said that the guarantee was possible because of the scale and diversity of its APAC cable network.

“We have developed a highly resilient service on key routes that will mean customers are guaranteed connectivity for their subscribed bandwidth with one primary path and two protection paths over different cable systems along the same route,” Telstra executive director of global sales, Ellie Sweeney, said in a statement.

“With our large and diverse high capacity subsea cable network in the region, Telstra is the only provider capable of offering this level of resiliency and assurance across the busy Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan triangle for customers with large capacity requirements.”

Telstra said that its subsea cable network accounted for up to 30 per cent of active intra-regional capacity.

“Subsea cable damage can take weeks – or even months in extreme cases – to fix. With Telstra’s ‘Always On’ service guarantee, customers will be rerouted to a protection path within a matter of hours initially and with automation we expect to bring this down to a few minutes in the future,” Sweeney said.

In 2015, Telstra completed the acquisition of Pacnet, which operated 46,000 kilometres of submarine cable including EAC-C2C. EAC-C2C connects Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, the Philippines, South Korea, Japan and Vietnam.

Last year Telstra signed a memorandum of understanding with SubPartners for the construction of the long-mooted APX-West submarine cable, which will link Perth to Singapore.

A number of recent submarine cable faults have hit Australian Internet users.

The Basslink interconnector, which is used for power transmission and telecommunications services between Tasmania and the mainland, suffered a fault in December 2015 that took until June 2016 to be rectified. The cause of the fault is unknown.

The TPG-operated PPC-1 international cable suffered a major fault in February last year.

The SEA-ME-WE 3 international cable, which lands in Perth, has in the past suffered a number of high-profile outages.

