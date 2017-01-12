Tourism Australia recruits Microsoft veteran for CIO role

Tourism Australia has tapped Microsoft’s local enterprise mobility and security lead, Jason Flynn, to be the organisation’s new IT chief.

Prior to his most recent role at Microsoft Australia, which commended in October 2014, Flynn was the software vendor’s lead technology strategist. As part of the role he worked with a number of major Australian enterprises including the ASX, the Reserve Bank of Australia, IAG, AMP, NAB and Macquarie Group.

Flynn was awarded Technology Strategist of the Year for APAC 2014-15 while at Microsoft.

Prior to joining Microsoft in 2006, he held roles at Promina (now part of Suncorp), Deloitte, Accenture and Ticketmaster.

Flynn’s role at Tourism Australia will commence on 23 January, Computerworld understands.

Tourism Australia’s previous chief information officer, Dave Rumsey, resigned from the organisation late last year after half a decade in the role.

In the wake of Rumsey's resignation, his work at the organisation drew praise from the organisation’s executive general manager, corporate services, Mark Craig.

“Dave has made a fabulous contribution during his five years at TA, delivering a huge change management program and laying the foundations for a digital transformation journey which is now well under way,” Craig said at the time.

“One of Dave's biggest legacies is the spirit of cooperation and collaboration he helped build between Marketing and Digital that has enabled the successful completion of a number of critical, business wide projects,” he added.

“Dave has decided it’s time to seek a new challenge, which we appreciate and fully support. He leaves with our thanks and best wishes.”