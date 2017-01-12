Expansion slated for NSW’s GovDC data centres

Construction of new data halls for Silverwater and Unanderra facilities to begin in early 2017

Construction work to expand Metronode’s Silverwater and Unanderra data centres is set to begin early this year, the data centre operator announced today.

The two facilities comprise the basis of the New South Wales government’s GovDC program: An effort beginning in 2012 to consolidate the state government’s data centres from 130 to two. The two data centres were purpose-built for the NSW Data Centre Reform Strategy, with Metronode owning, managing and operating the facilities.

All NSW government agencies are mandated to migrate to GovDC by 30 August this year.

Metronode managing director Josh Griggs said more data halls will be added to the two data centres.

We constructed another data hall in Unanderra in 2015 to provide additional capacity and we are now further expanding both facilities in 2017,” Griggs said.

“Our priority is driving digital innovation to improve access to services for the citizens of NSW,” NSW government director for GovDC, Derek Paterson, said.

“We are pleased that this additional capacity will support more agencies and allow services to be added to the GovDC Marketplace, helping us to meet our objectives.”

The offers access to a catalogue of cloud, advisory and data centre services for government agencies.

Both GovDC data centres have NABERS 4.5-star ratings.

