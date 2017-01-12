Australian Medical Association appoints new group CIO

The Australian Medical Association has appointed a new group chief information officer to replace Colin O'Sullivan, who left the AMA last year to return to Ireland for family reasons.

An AMA spokesperson told Computerworld Australia that the organisation had recruited Phil Barton to take charge of IT.

Barton joins the doctors organisation from UGL Unipart – a joint venture between Australia’s UGL and the UK’s Unipart Rail that provides heavy maintenance and supply chain services for Sydney’s rail fleet.

At UGL Unipart Barton was head of program, which included developing the consortium’s ICT roadmap and strategy and leading its project management team. Barton joined the company in April 2015.

Before his role at the engineering services company, Barton was Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand’s ICT strategy and planning manager for over half a decade.

That role included developing the membership organisation’s ICT strategy across infrastructure, applications, shared services, digital and e-learning, the AMA spokesperson said.

“Having a strong member association background Phil understands all those elements of the business with which the AMA works every day - website, databases, member engagement, communications, e-learning, subscriptions, publications, infrastructure,” the spokesperson said.

Barton will begin his new role on 30 January. He will be based in Sydney but work across the business, the AMA said.