Melbourne’s City West Water ups focus on technology

Melbourne’s City West Water has created a chief information officer position as part of a new technology strategy.

City West Water is one of three state government-owned retail water businesses in metropolitan Melbourne. The organisation provides drinking water, sewerage, trade waste and recycled water services to the city’s central business district and inner and western suburbs.

The City West Water CIO will be tasked with delivering technology leadership as part of a broader strategic vision that stretches out to 2030.

“The rapid pace of change and development in technology, particularly in the digital arena, has proven difficult to harness for CWW and has led to a gap between CWW and our peers in providing the optimal customer experience,” states a CWW document outlining details of the new role.

“CWW’s new technology strategy provides the opportunity to leverage our peers’ experiences and truly advance how we are perceived by our customers. A focus on the right tools, attributes and attitudes are required to deliver value and exceptional service to our customers and to benefit our community.”

“CWW sees digital delivery and technology optimisation as fundamental to providing value to our customers,” a spokesperson for the organisation told Computerworld.

“The creation of this new position will ensure we continue using the best options to deliver better outcomes.”

The CIO will report to City West Water’s managing director, David Ryan.

City West Water has begun accepting applications for the CIO position.