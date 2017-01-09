Aurora Energy begins search for new IT chief

Follows departure of previous CIO after less than six months in the role

Aurora Energy has formally launched an external recruitment process for a new chief information officer.

The Tasmanian energy company’s previous IT chief, Grant Taylor, departed in November 2015. Taylor, a former business improvement consultant at Medibank, was at the utility for less than six months, joining on 20 June 2015.

Taylor replaced Mel Lukianenko, who departed the Aurora in June after just over a year in the company’s top IT role.

In the wake of Taylor’s departure, Aurora did not comment about what plans there were, if any, to replace him.

Aurora has now begun advertising for a new CIO. The new CIO will be part of Aurora’s leadership team and report directly to CEO Rebecca Kardos.

As well as leading and developing Aurora's Systems team, the IT executive is expected to take on a broader leadership role across the business.

Aurora expects the new CIO to help establish a digital strategy.



The CIO will be responsible “for ensuring that Aurora Energy achieves its strategic objective as a cost effective and competitive energy retail business, that the ICT strategy, digital strategy and process excellence initiative is appropriate and supports the achievement of these strategic objectives and that all aspect of the ICT operation, supporting functions and associated delivery partners are effective and fully meet the operational needs of Aurora Energy”.