Vodafone to launch cyber security centre

Vodafone has announced it will launch in a local cyber security centre that will offer services to the telco’s business customers.

The telco announced today that it had partnered with Dimension Data and FireEye for its Cyber Defence and Response Centre.

Vodafone signed a five-year contract with security firm FireEye and a three-year contract (with a two-year option for extension) with Dimension Data to help deliver a range of services through the CDRC including threat detection, security intelligence, vulnerability management, penetration testing, digital forensics and crisis management.

“Cybercrime is a topic that we take very seriously at Vodafone. We have partnered with the industry’s best providers to help us protect our critical information and infrastructure, as well as intellectual property,” Vodafone CTO Kevin Millroy said (the telco announced Millroy’s appointment to the CTO role earlier this month).

“The capabilities, maturity, flexibility, and scalability of Dimension Data and FireEye enables us to be ready and open to exchange threat information and knowledge with the federal government’s Australian Cyber Security Centre, and ultimately contribute to protecting Australia’s national security and economic prosperity from online threats.”

