ASX CIO Tim Thurman to return to Canada

Australian Securities Exchange chief information officer Tim Thurman will return to Canada in early 2017, with the ASX confirming it has begun searching for a new CIO.

Thurman became the ASX’s CIO in mid-2012, after a two year stint as Credit Suisse Canada’s tech chief.

The ASX said that Thurman was returning to Canada for family reasons and that he has accepted a new position there.

Thurman will remain at the ASX until March or April next year, with the CIO to oversee the implementation of the exchange’s new derivatives trading platform. The platform is due to go live at the end of February.

“Tim has made a significant contribution to ASX at a critical time of growth and innovation over the past four-and-a-half years,” ASX CEO Dominic Stevens said. “We thank him and wish him well for the future.”

The ASX has been undertaking a massive transformation program which involves replacing or upgrading its trading, monitoring, risk and clearing systems as well as exploring the potential use of blockchain-inspired distributed ledger technology.

This year has not all been smooth sailing for the exchange on the tech front, however, with a major ASX outage taking place in September.