Microsoft’s Pip Marlow to join Suncorp

Microsoft’s local managing director, Pip Marlow, will leave the software company and join Suncorp.

Suncorp announced today in an ASX notice that the Microsoft veteran would join the company next year in a newly created role of chief executive officer, strategic innovation.

Marlow has been at Microsoft for 21 years.

Suncorp said that Marlow “will be responsible for Suncorp’s strategic role in market disruption, and identifying, establishing and cultivating new external marketplace partners to meet the needs of customers”.

At Microsoft Marlow will replaced by Steven Worrall. Worrall will assume the position of managing director for Microsoft Australia on 1 January.

“Pip has been an exceptional leader for Microsoft Australia and will be greatly missed,” Microsoft’s corporate vice president, Microsoft Asia, Ralph Haupter, said in a statement.

“Her strong leadership, passion and determination to continually improve Microsoft for our customers, partners, employees and the wider community has been truly inspirational. She has made a tremendous contribution and impact.”

Worrall is currently Microsoft’s enterprise and partner group director. Prior to joining Microsoft in July 2014, he was vice-president of software sales, Asia Pacific, at IBM.

Marlow will join Suncorp in March.

“Pip is a highly recognised leader in her field,” Suncorp CEO Michael Cameron said in a statement.

“She brings a wealth of international experience and has a strong track record of delivery, most recently through her role as managing director of Microsoft Australia.”