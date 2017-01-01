Vodafone taps Ericsson and Cisco for full-scale network virtualisation
Vodfaone moving to an OpenStack-based environment
Vodfaone moving to an OpenStack-based environment
Jason Flynn appointed to chief information officer role at Tourism Australia
Hype around world's "sexiest tech" can lead to time and money being wasted
Vodafone stridently opposes proposed changes to Competition and Consumer Act 2010
Telco won’t have to hand over all the customer data it holds
TAFE Queensland IT chief Dean Sedgman to retire at the end of 2017
New role after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull taps Greg Hunt for health minister
Vodfaone moving to an OpenStack-based environment
SBAS test to deliver better-than-GPS positioning
The Garvan Institute of Medical Research – home of Australia’s first clinical whole-genome sequencing service – is seeking a new CIO.
Vodafone and Optus have both warned the government about potential negative impacts on the telecommunications market from a move to scrap telco-specific competition laws.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said he stands by an earlier pledge to face trial in the U.S., but he is first urging federal investigators to name the exact charges against him.
Networking and collaboration vendor Avaya declared bankruptcy on Thursday, calling the move part of its transition from a hardware to a software and services company.
The Raspberry Pi 3 is a great product, but it can't be customized. People may desire more storage or a faster processor, but have to settle for what's on the board computer.
The creators of encrypted email service ProtonMail have set up a server that's only accessible over the Tor anonymity network as a way to fight possible censorship attempts in some countries.
Researchers are reporting data wiping attacks hitting openly accessible Hadoop and CouchDB deployments.
Auggd’s Rob Lang has a sweet business card. As you might expect for the CEO of an augmented reality agency, it features a pop-up holographic representation of himself. But he probably won’t let you see it. Not yet.
Telstra has won a court case that could potentially have seen the telco forced to hand over significant amounts of data to individual customers when requested.
A Mac malware that’s been spying on biomedical industry may have been circulating undetected for years, according to new research.
For those leading the technology agenda in the digital education revolution - including ICT managers, directors and heads of department - there’s a pivotal role to play in the planning, organising, directing, controlling and coordinating the STEM agenda.
For those leading the technology agenda in the digital education revolution - including ICT managers, directors and heads of department - there’s a pivotal role to play in the planning, organising, directing, controlling and coordinating the STEM agenda. A group of industry experts gathered at the Crown in Melbourne to attend the Computerworld Education Event Series: Leading the Tech Agenda in STEM Education: Preparing Youth for Success, sponsored by Dell and Microsoft.
5000 Splunkers come together for machine data search and analytics platform's .conf 16 at Walt Disney World, Florida
In the push towards digital transformation, IT leaders need real-time operational insights into application performance, user experience and business outcomes. A packed crowd gathered at the Crown Promenade in Melbourne for the CW Exchange Breakfast, sponsored by AppDynamics, to learn about the digital transformation journey - some key challenges and opportunities in transitioning to the digital era.
How do you keep your head above water in all the technology and business topics? What is your weekly reading sources list?
Widespread shift to more cost-effective, third party support models for Oracle and SAP platforms signals the end of ‘one-stop-shop’ vendor solutions