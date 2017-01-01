Yahoo will become Altaba, lose Mayer after Verizon buyout
The change is part of a transition to an investment company
Hadoop creator Doug Cutting’s advice for 2017
Juniper CTO Kireeti Kompella is chasing a grand vision: A network that is fully autonomous
Prepares to offer ‘Always On’ guarantee
Follows NT rollout last year
Proposes close to real-time publication of claims following UK model
Jason Flynn appointed to chief information officer role at Tourism Australia
Calls for banks to make data more available could further entrench their dominance, fintechs warned
Chartered Accountants ANZ’s former ICT strategy chief joins AMA
Optus announced today that it has rolled out nine new satellite-connected small cells in Western Australia.
You know how long it takes to pack the car to go on holidays. But there’s a moment when you’re all in, everyone has their seatbelt on, you pull out of the drive and you’re off.
Microsoft in February will stop issuing the detailed security bulletins that for nearly 20 years have provided information about vulnerabilities and patches.
Telstra said today that in the coming months it will launch an ‘Always On’ service guarantee for its Hong Kong to Singapore and Japan to Hong Kong cables routes.
A few brave souls predict IoT standards will start to gel this year, but making all those connected things work together still looks like a long shot.
After deleting data from thousands of publicly accessible MongoDB databases, ransomware groups have started doing the same with Elasticsearch clusters that are accessible from the Internet and are not properly secured.
Robots should one day have rights as "electronic persons," Members of the European Parliament recommended Thursday -- but not until the machines are all fitted with "kill" switches to shut them down in an emergency.
An appeals court has ruled that Apple must face antitrust charges in a US lawsuit that alleges that the company monopolized the market for iPhone apps.
Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has announced reforms to MPs expenses, including an overhaul of the “antiquated” IT system currently in use.
ANZ bank will automatically update customers’ digital wallets with replacement card details if they report a card lost or stolen.
For those leading the technology agenda in the digital education revolution - including ICT managers, directors and heads of department - there’s a pivotal role to play in the planning, organising, directing, controlling and coordinating the STEM agenda. A group of industry experts gathered at the Crown in Melbourne to attend the Computerworld Education Event Series: Leading the Tech Agenda in STEM Education: Preparing Youth for Success, sponsored by Dell and Microsoft.
5000 Splunkers come together for machine data search and analytics platform's .conf 16 at Walt Disney World, Florida
In the push towards digital transformation, IT leaders need real-time operational insights into application performance, user experience and business outcomes. A packed crowd gathered at the Crown Promenade in Melbourne for the CW Exchange Breakfast, sponsored by AppDynamics, to learn about the digital transformation journey - some key challenges and opportunities in transitioning to the digital era.
My CIO has told me to improve my business stakeholder management skills. But I feel we are turning the other cheek as there I always find “renegade” IT in the business.
It doesn’t appear consistent in fact I’m ...
It is clear that the benefits of converged infrastructure in the enterprise are manifold, from vastly simplifying IT operations; supporting burgeoning digital trends; driving innovation, to helping CIOs thrive in the digital economy.