Former CBA IT exec jailed for role in kickback scheme
Keith Hunter sentenced to three and a half years’ prison
Responsibility for core IT functions moved into Operations division following departure earlier this year of insurer’s CIO
Equivalent of up to 170 full-time employees could be cut from IT
Follows departure of previous CIO after less than six months in the role
Juniper CTO Kireeti Kompella is chasing a grand vision: A network that is fully autonomous
CWW creates CIO position
Competition body releases draft decision on wholesale pricing for networks that compete with the NBN
Data retention legislation allows government to make exceptions to ban on use of ‘metadata’ in civil litigation
Microsoft is turning the BSOD into a GSOD for users of its Windows 10 beta.
Back in 2014, Intel declared it wanted laptops to be free of wires, and a centerpiece of that plan was wireless charging. But the technology has been slow to mature, and it may be years before the technology takes off.
Microsoft is giving users some more control over Windows 10 updates, with a new beta build of its operating system released Monday.
Citrix and Microsoft are long-standing partners, but with a new CEO that is a former Microsoft executive, Citrix is deepening its integrations between its application and desktop virtualization products and the Microsoft Azure cloud.
Apple's latest MacBook Pros might not be as pedestrian as they seem.
The billionaire head of China's biggest e-commerce retailer met with President-elect Donald Trump on Monday to promote his site by dangling the possibility of a million new U.S. jobs.
Russia dismissed a U.S. intel report claiming that the Kremlin meddled with the presidential election, saying the accusations were “unfounded” and driving a “witch-hunt.”
A security researcher developed a tool that can automatically detect sensitive access keys that were hard-coded inside software projects.
Atlassian, the company behind HipChat and the JIRA software development tool, plans to acquire Trello, a vendor of the eponymous team-building software.
The five companies that earned the most U.S. patents last year are the same five companies that dominated the 2015 ranking of top patent recipients: IBM, Samsung, Canon, Qualcomm and Google.
For those leading the technology agenda in the digital education revolution - including ICT managers, directors and heads of department - there’s a pivotal role to play in the planning, organising, directing, controlling and coordinating the STEM agenda. A group of industry experts gathered at the Crown in Melbourne to attend the Computerworld Education Event Series: Leading the Tech Agenda in STEM Education: Preparing Youth for Success, sponsored by Dell and Microsoft.
5000 Splunkers come together for machine data search and analytics platform's .conf 16 at Walt Disney World, Florida
In the push towards digital transformation, IT leaders need real-time operational insights into application performance, user experience and business outcomes. A packed crowd gathered at the Crown Promenade in Melbourne for the CW Exchange Breakfast, sponsored by AppDynamics, to learn about the digital transformation journey - some key challenges and opportunities in transitioning to the digital era.
What university courses would you recommend to someone interested in the cyber security field. Working in this space I currently have basic to moderate knowledge but would be interested in obtaining an academic qualification. As someone on the ...
The future of healthcare is a goldmine for IoT that will have an immediate impact on wellbeing.