How TomTom opened up for innovation
Building open APIs has helped TomTom create a developer ecosystem to extend and integrate its fleet management platform
ANZ has recruited former Woolworths chief loyalty and data officer Emma Gray to be the bank’s first chief data officer.
Apple has regained the top place in the smartphone market helped by the new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, while rival Samsung Electronics grappled with the recall of its flagship Galaxy Note7 over overheating batteries, according to a research firm.
Apple is behind with its taxes, but the tax inspector doesn't mind.
U.S. President Donald Trump called on government agencies to better protect their networks, but he delayed signing an executive order to kick-start a government-wide review of cybersecurity policy.
On Monday, U.S. network operator Ingenu partnered with distributor and system builder Arrow Electronics, which will offer Ingenu’s RPMA technology when it develops IoT systems for enterprises and smaller businesses in the U.S.
After a long wait, Slack has announced the version of its popular work chat application that is designed for enterprises. On Tuesday, the company unveiled its new Enterprise Grid product in San Francisco, which is aimed at helping companies administer and connect multiple chat instances.
It has taken Netgear over half-a-year to identify router models vulnerable to a serious authentication bypass vulnerability and to release patches for them.
On Tuesday, Nokia announced updates to its Impact IoT software platform to cover applications including lighting, video analytics and parking management. There are also updates to accommodate new low-power networks.
The Victorian government says that a new group of five telecommunications contracts will save the state $34 million a year.
The Attorney-General’s Department says it is still working on the latest edition of an annual report that gives the most in-depth public picture of the use of telecommunications interception powers by Australian law enforcement organisations.
For those leading the technology agenda in the digital education revolution - including ICT managers, directors and heads of department - there’s a pivotal role to play in the planning, organising, directing, controlling and coordinating the STEM agenda. A group of industry experts gathered at the Crown in Melbourne to attend the Computerworld Education Event Series: Leading the Tech Agenda in STEM Education: Preparing Youth for Success, sponsored by Dell and Microsoft.
5000 Splunkers come together for machine data search and analytics platform's .conf 16 at Walt Disney World, Florida
In the push towards digital transformation, IT leaders need real-time operational insights into application performance, user experience and business outcomes. A packed crowd gathered at the Crown Promenade in Melbourne for the CW Exchange Breakfast, sponsored by AppDynamics, to learn about the digital transformation journey - some key challenges and opportunities in transitioning to the digital era.
My CIO has told me to improve my business stakeholder management skills. But I feel we are turning the other cheek as there I always find “renegade” IT in the business.
Widespread shift to more cost-effective, third party support models for Oracle and SAP platforms signals the end of ‘one-stop-shop’ vendor solutions