Inside Xero’s mammoth cloud migration
Last year SaaS provider Xero announced it had completed what it believes is one of the largest ANZ migrations to a public cloud platform
When Xero announced in November that it had completed its shift to a public cloud platform, the accounting software-as-a-service provider claimed that it was one of the largest migrations of its kind to be attempted in Australia and New Zealand.
