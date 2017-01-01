How TomTom opened up for innovation
Building open APIs has helped TomTom create a developer ecosystem to extend and integrate its fleet management platform
TechnologyOne has said it welcomes a review of an IT systems replacement program at Brisbane City Council but has denied it is to blame for delays to the project.
The Australian Taxation Officer’s chief information officer, Ramez Katf, says that the 12 December storage failure that took down some of the agency’s core systems is unlikely to happen again.
IBM, Optus and Australia Post have joined the Australian Digital Currency Commerce Association (ADCCA).
Cisco has agreed to acquire AppDynamics for $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards, scooping up the application performance management company just days before its expected initial public offering.
Ironically, cyber criminals have to battle fraudsters too. To help them, a new web service is warning the hacker community who among them can’t be trusted.
Anne Hurley has replaced George Fong as chair of Internet Australia, the not-for-profit organisation has announced.
Bradley Kay has been appointed chief information officer at corporate law firm Maddocks.
The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has announced what it describes as a world first: The use of Bitcoin-inspired blockchain technology to issue a bond.
GPG Suite, an application that brings encrypted email to Mac OS, is now available in public beta for Sierra.
The CEO of Vivaldi Technologies blasted Microsoft for foisting Edge, the default browser in Windows 10, onto users.
For those leading the technology agenda in the digital education revolution - including ICT managers, directors and heads of department - there’s a pivotal role to play in the planning, organising, directing, controlling and coordinating the STEM agenda. A group of industry experts gathered at the Crown in Melbourne to attend the Computerworld Education Event Series: Leading the Tech Agenda in STEM Education: Preparing Youth for Success, sponsored by Dell and Microsoft.
In the push towards digital transformation, IT leaders need real-time operational insights into application performance, user experience and business outcomes. A packed crowd gathered at the Crown Promenade in Melbourne for the CW Exchange Breakfast, sponsored by AppDynamics, to learn about the digital transformation journey - some key challenges and opportunities in transitioning to the digital era.
