Inside Xero’s mammoth cloud migration
Last year SaaS provider Xero announced it had completed what it believes is one of the largest ANZ migrations to a public cloud platform
Last year SaaS provider Xero announced it had completed what it believes is one of the largest ANZ migrations to a public cloud platform
Cans manual readings and scales up sensors
Building open APIs has helped TomTom create a developer ecosystem to extend and integrate its fleet management platform
Releases ‘Essential Eight’ mitigation strategies
Agency working to boost resilience of systems after major outage
Telco uses NBN infrastructure to deliver coverage in mobile black spot
Fire at Chatswood exchange
ACCC NBN wholesale market report incorporates data on NBN HFC, satellite connections for the first time
Attorney-General’s Department double checking data before the release of the 2015-16 TIA annual report
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) says that most of its core services are back online after an outage last week.
The Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) — which is tasked with proving whole of government security guidance as well as conducting offensive cyber operations — has released an updated list of security mitigation strategies it deems essential for government agencies to implement.
Intel made waves at CES with Optane, a new class of memory and storage that will supercharge PCs and servers. But rival Micron's already looking to outclass Intel's Optane.
Apple plans to start assembling the iPhone in Bangalore by end April under a contract manufacturing arrangement with Wistron.
The U.K.’s defense secretary is accusing Russia of using cyber attacks to “disable” democratic processes across the West, and he's demanding that NATO fight back.
Microsoft will likely wait until February 14 to fix a publicly disclosed vulnerability in the SMB network file sharing protocol that can be exploited to crash Windows computers.
Inabox has acquired cloud services and hosting provider Hostworks for $7 million, the company announced today.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission will continue to regulate Telstra’s wholesale ADSL service for another five years, it announced today.
Australian Taxation Office assistant commissioner Colin Walker has warned tax professionals that the ATO’s tech woes are set to continue.
Vodafone has signed the first deal to use NBN’s long awaited Cell Site Access Service (CSAS) product, which will let telcos leverage National Broadband Network infrastructure to boost their mobile coverage.
For those leading the technology agenda in the digital education revolution - including ICT managers, directors and heads of department - there’s a pivotal role to play in the planning, organising, directing, controlling and coordinating the STEM agenda.
For those leading the technology agenda in the digital education revolution - including ICT managers, directors and heads of department - there’s a pivotal role to play in the planning, organising, directing, controlling and coordinating the STEM agenda. A group of industry experts gathered at the Crown in Melbourne to attend the Computerworld Education Event Series: Leading the Tech Agenda in STEM Education: Preparing Youth for Success, sponsored by Dell and Microsoft.
5000 Splunkers come together for machine data search and analytics platform's .conf 16 at Walt Disney World, Florida
In the push towards digital transformation, IT leaders need real-time operational insights into application performance, user experience and business outcomes. A packed crowd gathered at the Crown Promenade in Melbourne for the CW Exchange Breakfast, sponsored by AppDynamics, to learn about the digital transformation journey - some key challenges and opportunities in transitioning to the digital era.
I’m feeling a little vulnerable, there are growing business pressures at play and I think there is a restructure that is going on. I fear for my role and not sure I can do much to control this. ...
Widespread shift to more cost-effective, third party support models for Oracle and SAP platforms signals the end of ‘one-stop-shop’ vendor solutions