Former CBA IT exec jailed for role in kickback scheme
Keith Hunter sentenced to three and a half years’ prison
Insecure default configurations are prevalent in the IoT world, but many of them could be easily avoided if device manufacturers would include LAN-based attacks in their threat modelling.
The travel booking systems used by millions of people every day lack modern authentication methods and allow attackers to easily modify other people's reservations.
Despite all the bad news in information security in 2016, some positive developments may finally shift momentum
A critical remote code execution vulnerability in PHPMailer, one of the most widely used PHP email sending libraries, could put millions of websites at risk of hacking.
The move from SHA-1 to SHA-2, a Congressional victory over backdoors, and the rise of encrypted communications are leading us toward a more secure world
Lenovo's starting its CES party a bit early, announcing new and upgraded ThinkPad laptops and 2-in-1s with Intel's new Kaby Lake chips and a slew of new features.
A South Korean government agency has slapped Qualcomm with a US$853 million, alleging the company indulged in business practices that violated the country's competition laws.
Lenovo's ThinkPad T570 is a loaded laptop oozing with whizbang technologies, but Intel's secretive Optane memory stands out.
2016 was a big year for splashy Microsoft announcements. But there was some news that flew under the radar. While they may not have the splash factor of a Surface Studio or HoloLens, these changes have the potential to alter Microsoft’s course and the world for years to come.
Analysts expect more A.I.-powered apps, smarter personal assistants and, of course, smart vehicles.
For those leading the technology agenda in the digital education revolution - including ICT managers, directors and heads of department - there’s a pivotal role to play in the planning, organising, directing, controlling and coordinating the STEM agenda.
For those leading the technology agenda in the digital education revolution - including ICT managers, directors and heads of department - there’s a pivotal role to play in the planning, organising, directing, controlling and coordinating the STEM agenda. A group of industry experts gathered at the Crown in Melbourne to attend the Computerworld Education Event Series: Leading the Tech Agenda in STEM Education: Preparing Youth for Success, sponsored by Dell and Microsoft.
5000 Splunkers come together for machine data search and analytics platform's .conf 16 at Walt Disney World, Florida
In the push towards digital transformation, IT leaders need real-time operational insights into application performance, user experience and business outcomes. A packed crowd gathered at the Crown Promenade in Melbourne for the CW Exchange Breakfast, sponsored by AppDynamics, to learn about the digital transformation journey - some key challenges and opportunities in transitioning to the digital era.
The future of healthcare is a goldmine for IoT that will have an immediate impact on wellbeing.