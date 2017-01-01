How TomTom opened up for innovation
Building open APIs has helped TomTom create a developer ecosystem to extend and integrate its fleet management platform
The Queensland government is preparing to launch an updated ICT strategy.
ASX-listed software company Technology One says that a dispute with Brisbane City Council will not have a material impact on its FY 17 profit.
Amateur hackers are alarmed with the apparent demise of LeakedSource, a controversial breach notification site that’s been accused of doing more harm than good.
For decades, Moore's Law has been the guiding light for Intel to make teenier, faster, and more power-efficient chips. Intel's trying to hang on the observation as a way to push its chip technology forward, though many agree Moore's Law is history.
The U.S. tech industry has warned that a temporary entry suspension on certain foreign nationals introduced over the weekend by the administration of President Donald Trump will impact these companies' operations that are dependent on foreign workers.
Alternative facts and fake news, meet Alt-Twitter. In the last few days a growing number of Twitter accounts have been started claiming to be the "alternative" or "rogue" voices of U.S. government workers and agencies.
Cisco Systems tried to give Android devices the same kinds of integration it later provided for iPhones and iPads but gave up because the Android ecosystem was too fragmented.
The launch was extravagant. Dancers and singers were hired to perform a specially choreographed musical number. A bespoke stage was constructed to look like a giant laptop. Kindles and iPads were given away as spot prizes.
Trials now complete, the federal government agencies that were early adopters of IBM’s cognitive computing platform Watson are considering its future use.
Optus has switched on Voice of WiFi (VoWiFi) support on its network, allowing customers with compatible handsets to make and receive calls using a local Wi-Fi network instead of the telco’s mobile network.
For those leading the technology agenda in the digital education revolution - including ICT managers, directors and heads of department - there’s a pivotal role to play in the planning, organising, directing, controlling and coordinating the STEM agenda. A group of industry experts gathered at the Crown in Melbourne to attend the Computerworld Education Event Series: Leading the Tech Agenda in STEM Education: Preparing Youth for Success, sponsored by Dell and Microsoft.
5000 Splunkers come together for machine data search and analytics platform's .conf 16 at Walt Disney World, Florida
In the push towards digital transformation, IT leaders need real-time operational insights into application performance, user experience and business outcomes. A packed crowd gathered at the Crown Promenade in Melbourne for the CW Exchange Breakfast, sponsored by AppDynamics, to learn about the digital transformation journey - some key challenges and opportunities in transitioning to the digital era.
Widespread shift to more cost-effective, third party support models for Oracle and SAP platforms signals the end of ‘one-stop-shop’ vendor solutions